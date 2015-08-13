Aug 13 This story is about a less-than-royal
flush.
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges
he brought counterfeit chips to an Atlantic City, New Jersey
poker tournament in a scheme discovered after he flushed $2.7
million of the chips down a toilet in his hotel room.
Christian Lusardi, 43, of Fayetteville, could face five
years in prison at his Oct. 22 sentencing after pleading guilty
to trademark counterfeiting and criminal mischief before New
Jersey Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury in Atlantic County,
authorities said.
Lusardi's lawyer Steven Nelson did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
The chips were discovered on Jan. 16, 2014, two days after
the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City began hosting its "Winter
Poker Open," where Lusardi was a participant and where $800,000
of fake chips with a bogus Borgata trademark had been used.
Authorities said Lusardi, fearing he might be caught,
flushed more than 500 fake chips down the toilet in his room at
the nearby Harrah's Casino Hotel, clogging a pipe and causing a
leak in the sewer line in two adjoining rooms.
State gaming authorities canceled the tournament on Jan. 18,
2014, when another 22 fake chips were found in a clogged toilet
in a Borgata men's room.
"When you gamble on a flush in high-stakes poker, you either
win big or lose big," Rick Fuentes, superintendent of the New
Jersey State Police, said in a statement. "Lusardi lost big."
Lusardi must also pay Borgata $463,540 for lost tournament
revenue, and Harrah's $9,455 for plumbing damage. He was
sentenced in March to five years in prison in a separate case
involving DVD bootlegging.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)