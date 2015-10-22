Oct 22 A man who was caught with counterfeit
poker chips at a tournament in an Atlantic City casino after
flushing $2.7 million worth of them down a hotel toilet was
sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday.
Christian Lusardi, 43, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, had
pleaded guilty to second-degree trademark counterfeiting and
third-degree criminal mischief on Aug. 13. He was sentenced by
New Jersey Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury in Atlantic
County, prosecutors said.
Lusardi's lawyer, Steven Nelson, could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The chips were discovered on Jan. 16, 2014, two days after
the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City, began hosting its "Winter
Poker Open" in which Lusardi was competing.
Prosecutors said Lusardi, fearing he might be caught,
flushed more than 500 fake poker chips down the toilet in his
room at the nearby Harrah's Casino Hotel, clogging a pipe and
causing a leak in the sewer line in two adjoining rooms.
State gaming authorities canceled the tournament on Jan. 18,
2014, when 22 other fake chips were found in a clogged toilet in
a Borgata men's room.
"While Lusardi's bungled attempt to dispose of his phony
chips was suitable for a Hollywood comedy, the truth is he
committed very serious crimes in carrying out his high-stakes
counterfeiting scheme," New Jersey Acting Attorney General John
Hoffman said in a statement.
Lusardi was previously ordered to pay Borgata $463,540 for
lost tournament revenue, and Harrah's $9,455 for plumbing
damage. He was also sentenced in March to five years in prison
in a separate case involving DVD bootlegging.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
editing by Grant McCool)