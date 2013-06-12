NEW YORK, June 12 The chairman of PokerStars has
agreed to pay $50 million to resolve forfeiture demands by the
U.S. government connected to a money laundering lawsuit the
online gambling company settled last year, court documents said.
Mark Scheinberg, chairman of the Isle of Man-based
PokerStars, had continued to receive distributions for
PokerStars that were subject to forfeiture, according to an
order filed late on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in New York.
Scheinberg, who had disputed that the money was subject to
forfeiture, agreed to the settlement as he "wishes to fully and
finally resolve this matter," the order said.
Neither his lawyer nor PokerStars responded to a request for
comment.
The settlement comes on top of the $731 million PokerStars
itself agreed to pay in July 2012 to settle the money laundering
lawsuit, filed a year earlier by the U.S. Department of
Justice.
The earlier settlement included $547 million that would be
used to reimburse U.S. customers of Full Tilt Poker, a rival
brand that also settled at that time and that was coming under
PokerStars' control.
The offshore companies operated two of the biggest websites
for online gamblers after a federal law banning real-money
gambling on online card games was enacted in 2006 and other
companies left the market.
Their success came to a halt on April 15, 2011, a day dubbed
Black Friday by the industry, as federal prosecutors unveiled
the civil bank fraud money-laundering suit against Full Tilt
Poker, PokerStars and Absolute Poker.
The lawsuit contended the companies used fraudulent means to
circumvent federal law and deceive banks into processing
payments for them.
Criminal charges were also brought against the sites'
founders. Former Full Tilt Poker CEO Raymond Bitar pleaded
guilty in April and was ordered to pay $40
million.
The three other defendants remain at large, including Isai
Scheinberg, the founder of PokerStars, and the father of Mark
Scheinberg. Criminal charges were not filed against Mark
Scheinberg.
The case is USA v Pokerstars, et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-02564.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)