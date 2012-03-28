* One of a dozen charged in online poker crackdown
* Judge in New York defers plea of Utah ex-bank executive
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, March 28 A federal judge on Wednesday
declined to immediately accept the guilty plea of a former bank
executive who was charged with processing millions in illegal
Internet poker proceeds, asking prosecutors to explain why the
plea deal was appropriate.
John Campos, a one-time executive at the now-defunct
SunFirst Bank of St. George, Utah, was prepared to plead guilty
to a misdemeanor charge under a plea agreement with federal
prosecutors. The agreement, which called for a prison term of up
to six months, also included a lifetime ban from banking by
Campos, who had been scheduled to go on trial on April 9.
Campos had originally been charged with six felonies, but
the government accepted his admission to a misdemeanor charge
for violations by a bank backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation.
But at Wednesday's plea proceeding, U.S. District Judge
Lewis Kaplan said he wanted more information from prosecutors
about the plea before he could accept it.
Rejecting or deferring a guilty plea is unusual and usually
involve issues of whether the defendant is deemed healthy and
competent to enter the plea.
The judge scheduled a tentative sentencing date of June 27
and said he would notify the parties a month before on the plea.
Campos is one of a dozen people charged in April 2011 along
with the founders of Pokerstars, Full Tilt Poker and Absolute
Poker. Prosecutors said the companies illegally circumvented a
2006 law that bars banks from processing payments made to
offshore gambling websites.
On Monday, another defendant, Chad Elie, pleaded guilty
before Kaplan to helping offshore online poker companies process
money from their customers in the United States. Elie faces six
months to a year in prison when he is sentenced. He had been
scheduled to go on trial with Campos next month.
At Elie's plea proceeding, Kaplan asked a defense attorney
if he had given his best advice to his client during plea
negotiations, citing rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court last week
bolstering defendants' rights to effective counsel during the
plea bargaining process.
The government said that Elie and others approached Campos
in September 2009 when he was part-owner of SunFirst Bank, a
small, private bank, about processing Internet poker
transactions.
Campos, while expressing "trepidations," agreed to process
gambling transactions in return for a $10 million investment in
SunFirst by Elie and an associate, prosecutors said.
The case is USA v. Tzvetkoff et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York No. 10-00336
(Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)