LONDON, July 11 British gaming software company Playtech said on Thursday it had acquired online poker site PokerStrategy.com from etruvian Holdings Ltd for 38.3 million euros ($49.2 million).

Playtech said the acquisition would further strengthen its position in the online poker market.

Profit before tax last year at PokerStrategy.com, which has an online poker school and player community, and some of the acquired subsidiaries, was 19.5 million euros, and the group had gross assets of about 18.5 million euros, Playtech said in a statement.

Playtech said it thought "given the combination of cost and revenue synergies, the acquisition is earnings enhancing".