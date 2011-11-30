* Pola Orbis to pay A$300 million for Jurlique

* Pola Orbis went public a year ago

* Pola Orbis in July bought a U.S. firm H2O Plus (Adds details)

TOKYO, Nov 30 Pola Orbis Holdings , a Japanese cosmetics and skincare maker, said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Jurlique International, an Australian organic skin care product maker, for about A$300 million ($300 million) as it seeks overseas expansion.

Pola Orbis, which went public about a year ago, will buy all the outstanding shares in Jurlique from shareholders including three funds -- J JHP, CHP Products and Ulrike Klein Investments.

The acquisition comes after Pola Orbis in July bought H2O Plus Holdings, a U.S. natural skincare product maker. Pola Orbis is expanding abroad as it aims to boost its group sales to 250 billion yen ($3.2 billion) by 2020 driven by overseas operations.

Pola Orbis last month forecast sales of 166 billion yen for the year ending in December. It expects to close the transaction for Jurlique by February. ($1 = 0.9990 Australian dollars; $1 = 77.8050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Watson)