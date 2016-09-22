* Polish parliament debates total ban on abortion
* Existing rules already ban procedure in many cases
* Ruling conservatives mindful of risks to popularity
By Maria Wejcman and Wojciech Strupczewski
WARSAW, Sept 22 A proposal to completely ban
abortion in Poland is posing a dilemma for the ruling
conservatives, wary of antagonising the powerful Catholic Church
if they fail to support it or fanning public outcry if they do.
Parliament started debating draft legislation on Thursday
that would forbid abortion under any circumstances, tightening
already restrictive rules that allow it only in cases of rape,
incest or if the mother or baby have serious health problems.
The Catholic Church supports the proposal, introduced by an
independent conservative think-tank, but the ruling Law and
Justice (PiS) party appears reluctant to give its full backing.
The debate points to a growing influence of conservative
Catholic values in Polish public life since the staunchly
eurosceptic PiS unseated the more secular-minded centrists in an
election last October.
PiS has ended state funding for in-vitro fertilization
(IVF), a procedure the Catholic Church says is sinful, and
reinstated a prescription requirement for emergency
contraception pills, also banned by the Church.
Poland remains one of Europe's most Catholic nations, with
about 90 percent of citizens declaring allegiance to the church
but the clergy's sway over the heart and soul of churchgoers has
been waning.
"A lengthy debate on the issue in parliament is a threat
because society is reluctant to change current rules," said
Jacek Chwedoruk, a political scientist at Warsaw University.
Earlier this year, thousands of protesters waving wire
hangers, a crude pregnancy termination tool used as a symbol by
abortion rights campaigners, marched outside parliament.
As politicians began debating the bill this week, women
opposed to the ban posted pictures of themselves on Facebook
dressed in black.
Political analysts say PiS may end up backing some of the
abortion restrictions but not a full ban, allowing the procedure
in the case of rape or immediate danger to the mother's life but
not health problems of the foetus.
"We need to stop children from being killed because they
have development flaws. This is inhuman," PiS leader Jaroslaw
Kaczynski said in an interview in April.
"(But) the state cannot force a woman to die if she wants to
save her own life."
Official statistics show several hundred legal abortions are
conducted in Poland each year but activists say many women are
denied access to the procedure when doctors invoke a legal right
to decline to perform it on moral or religious grounds.
Tens of thousands are done illegally, activists say, with
many women crossing the border to Germany or Slovakia to obtain
the procedure.
Aside from the abortion ban, parliament will also discuss
draft legislation that would severely restrict rules on IVF, as
well as an easing of abortion rules introduced by abortion
rights campaigners.
(Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak in Warsaw; writing by
Justyna Pawlak; editing by Robin Pomeroy)