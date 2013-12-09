WARSAW Dec 9 Poland's economic recovery is set
to end years of malaise in the country's advertising market in
2014 as rising domestic demand offers advertisers more spending
leeway, a report by agency ZenithOptimedia showed on Monday.
ZenithOptimedia expects the whole ad market to book a 1.4
percent rise next year after a 5.6 percent fall in 2013.
Poland's two largest media groups, Cyfrowy Polsat
and TVN, have already said they see signs of a
turnaround in television advertising.
Analysts cheered a long-awaited rise in domestic demand in
third-quarter economic growth data last month. According to
ZenithOptimedia, this bodes well for a further pick-up in
central and eastern Europe's largest economy.
"Much points to the fact that the advertising market is
slowly starting to grow," ZenithOptimedia Chief Executive Monika
Bronowska was quoted as saying in a statement.
"Optimistic signals flow from the accelerating economy and
advertisers as well."
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)