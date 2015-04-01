April 1 Agora SA

* Polish Agora says wants to buy back up to 1,138,380 or 2.23 percent of shares,

* Offers 12 zlotys per share, to spend up to 13.66 million zlotys ($3.6 million) on buyback,

* Shares closed at 10.19 zlotys each on Tuesday,

* The offer is valid between April 7-17,

* Chose BZ WBK brokerage as bookrunner. ($1 = 3.7727 zlotys)