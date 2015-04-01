Australia's Endeavour Energy power grid sold to Macquarie-led consortium - source
SYDNEY, May 11 Australian power grid Endeavour Energy has been sold to a consortium led by Macquarie Group , a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
April 1 Agora SA
* Polish Agora says wants to buy back up to 1,138,380 or 2.23 percent of shares,
* Offers 12 zlotys per share, to spend up to 13.66 million zlotys ($3.6 million) on buyback,
* Shares closed at 10.19 zlotys each on Tuesday,
* The offer is valid between April 7-17,
* Chose BZ WBK brokerage as bookrunner. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7727 zlotys) (Reporting By Adrian Krajewski)
