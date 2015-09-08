By Wiktor Szary and Pawel Sobczak
WARSAW, Sept 8 The drought Poland has
experienced this summer will hit the country's exports as farm
production is expected to fall, but domestic food prices are
unlikely to rise more than 5 percent this year, Agriculture
Minister Marek Sawicki said.
Polish food production has been hit by bouts of extreme hot
weather this year, with temperatures in August approaching 40
degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
"After a good first half of the year, with an over six
percent (annual) growth of agricultural exports, the second half
of the year may be very difficult," Sawicki told Reuters.
Sawicki said that Polish exports of grains, milk, pork and
poultry are likely to fall due to the drought's impact on
production.
Poland exported nearly 22 billion euros' ($24.56 billion)
worth of foodstuffs in 2014, agriculture ministry data showed,
most of it to Germany and Britain.
The Russian embargo on European Union's food products, the
slowdown in China and conflicts in the Middle East are all
curbing demand for Polish food, keeping domestic prices in
check, Sawicki said.
"With regards to some agricultural products available
locally, these price increases may be very significant, in the
range of 30 to 60 percent," Sawicki said.
"But considering food as a whole, there will not be a
(price) increase of more than five percent on average."
Foodstuff and non alcoholic beverages make up almost a
quarter of the basket of goods used to measure inflation.
The main CPI index has remained below zero for months now,
triggering questions over whether the central bank should cut
rates.
($1 = 0.8958 euros)
