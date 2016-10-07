PARIS Oct 7 France's president has postponed a
trip to Poland in protest at a decision by the Polish government
to scrap a 13.5 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) deal for 50 Airbus
utility helicopters, a source close to the presidency
said.
Francois Hollande had been scheduled to travel with his
Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Oct. 13 as part of
intergovernmental consultations.
"France has decided to postpone the planned consultations
after the confirmation of the Polish defence ministry to cancel
the tender won by Airbus in April 2015 for Caracal helicopters,"
the source said, adding that Ayrault would, however, be going to
Poland "quickly."
