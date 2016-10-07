BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
PARIS Oct 7 France will review all its defence cooperation with Poland after the new government scrapped a multi-billion dollar helicopter contract with Airbus, a French source close to the matter said on Friday.
"The Franco-Polish bilateral relationship will undeniably be extremely affected by this decision," the source said.
"The contract's cancellation will force us to review all the defence cooperation that we have with Poland and see what can be maintained and sadly what can't in the current context." (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose)
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent