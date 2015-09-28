WARSAW, Sept 28 The Polish opposition party
(PiS) leading in the polls ahead of October's parliamentary
elections would block a $3 billion contract with Airbus Group
to supply the Polish army with helicopters.
The defence ministry made a provisional deal with the
European company in April for EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose
machines, turning down offers from U.S. Sikorsky and
AugustaWestland.
The contract has not yet been signed.
"No matter if we stay in opposition, or if PiS will be
responsible for government's decisions after the election, we
will not accept this purchase," PiS deputy head Antoni
Macierewicz told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
According to last week's opinion polls, the Law and Justice
(PiS) party leads with 33-38 percent support, while the ruling
Civic Platform (PO) may get for 26-30 percent.
In Macierewicz's opinion, Caracals are dated and Poland's
defence industry will not benefit from the deal, with some of
the workers in the sector set to lose their jobs.
Sikorsky is in Poland with a factory that produces planes
and helicopters in the southern city of Mielec. AugustaWestland
controls a helicopter factory in Swidnik in eastern Poland.
In April, Airbus Helicopter said it planned to directly hire
1,250 people in Poland by 2020 and additionally create 2,500
jobs in the sector in connection with Caracal
tender.
Under the present government, led by the pro-business Civic
Platform (PO) party since 2007, Poland has carried out a major
military modernisation programme.
Starting next year, eastern Europe's biggest economy, which
neighbours Russia, wants to boost military spending to 2 percent
of gross domestic product a year, up from the guaranteed 1.95
percent now.
Poland's defence ministry was not immediately available to
comment on Monday.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by David Clarke)