WARSAW, Sept 28 The Polish opposition party (PiS) leading in the polls ahead of October's parliamentary elections would block a $3 billion contract with Airbus Group to supply the Polish army with helicopters.

The defence ministry made a provisional deal with the European company in April for EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose machines, turning down offers from U.S. Sikorsky and AgustaWestland.

The contract has not yet been signed.

"No matter if we stay in opposition, or if PiS will be responsible for government's decisions after the election, we will not accept this purchase," PiS deputy head Antoni Macierewicz told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

According to last week's opinion polls, the Law and Justice (PiS) party leads with 33-38 percent support, while the ruling Civic Platform (PO) may get for 26-30 percent.

In Macierewicz's opinion, Caracals are dated and Poland's defence industry will not benefit from the deal, with some of the workers in the sector set to lose their jobs.

Sikorsky is in Poland with a factory that produces planes and helicopters in the southern city of Mielec. AgustaWestland controls a helicopter factory in Swidnik in eastern Poland.

In April, Airbus Helicopter said it planned to directly hire 1,250 people in Poland by 2020 and additionally create 2,500 jobs in the sector in connection with Caracal tender.

Under the present government, led by the pro-business Civic Platform (PO) party since 2007, Poland has carried out a major military modernisation programme.

Starting next year, eastern Europe's biggest economy, which neighbours Russia, wants to boost military spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product a year, up from the guaranteed 1.95 percent now.

Poland's defence ministry said on Monday that the tender was conducted according to the law and there were no reasons for its cancellation.

"PiS deputy chairman Antoni Macierewicz's declaration regarding not recognising the choice of Caracal helicopter and transferring orders to factories in Mielec and Swidnik is illegal and harmful to the Polish army and the Polish state," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by David Clarke and Jane Merriman)