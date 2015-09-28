(Adds defence ministry comment)
WARSAW, Sept 28 The Polish opposition party
(PiS) leading in the polls ahead of October's parliamentary
elections would block a $3 billion contract with Airbus Group
to supply the Polish army with helicopters.
The defence ministry made a provisional deal with the
European company in April for EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose
machines, turning down offers from U.S. Sikorsky and
AgustaWestland.
The contract has not yet been signed.
"No matter if we stay in opposition, or if PiS will be
responsible for government's decisions after the election, we
will not accept this purchase," PiS deputy head Antoni
Macierewicz told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
According to last week's opinion polls, the Law and Justice
(PiS) party leads with 33-38 percent support, while the ruling
Civic Platform (PO) may get for 26-30 percent.
In Macierewicz's opinion, Caracals are dated and Poland's
defence industry will not benefit from the deal, with some of
the workers in the sector set to lose their jobs.
Sikorsky is in Poland with a factory that produces planes
and helicopters in the southern city of Mielec. AgustaWestland
controls a helicopter factory in Swidnik in eastern Poland.
In April, Airbus Helicopter said it planned to directly hire
1,250 people in Poland by 2020 and additionally create 2,500
jobs in the sector in connection with Caracal
tender.
Under the present government, led by the pro-business Civic
Platform (PO) party since 2007, Poland has carried out a major
military modernisation programme.
Starting next year, eastern Europe's biggest economy, which
neighbours Russia, wants to boost military spending to 2 percent
of gross domestic product a year, up from the guaranteed 1.95
percent now.
Poland's defence ministry said on Monday that the tender was
conducted according to the law and there were no reasons for its
cancellation.
"PiS deputy chairman Antoni Macierewicz's declaration
regarding not recognising the choice of Caracal helicopter and
transferring orders to factories in Mielec and Swidnik is
illegal and harmful to the Polish army and the Polish state,"
the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by David Clarke and
Jane Merriman)