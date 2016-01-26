WARSAW Jan 26 Poland's $3 billion army
helicopter deal with Airbus is "very likely" to be
cancelled, the deputy defence minister said, signalling one of
Warsaw's key military programmes, speeded up in response to the
Ukraine crisis, may face delays.
Poland's previous centrist government, beaten by the
Eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party in a parliamentary
election in October, agreed a provisional deal with Airbus for
50 EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose helicopters, turning down offers
from Sikorsky and AgustaWestland.
The contract, negotiated by the economy ministry, has yet to
be signed and PiS has repeatedly said it would rather see the
deal awarded to a producer manufacturing locally. Both Sikorsky
and AgustaWestland have facilities in Poland.
"I can't say that the final assessment of the ...
negotiations will be negative, but considering how big the
differences are, it is very likely that an agreement will not be
reached," Bartosz Kownacki told the Rzeczpospolita daily.
"We are not allergic to the French, but to not utilising the
capacity of the Polish (defence) industry," Kownacki said. "We'd
have to get really as much as possible from the French side to
make this contract profitable for us," he said.
Poland may be better off scrapping the deal and paying a
potential fine, which may reach hundreds of millions of zlotys,
than accepting the losses the contract would impose on the
Polish defence industry, Kownacki was quoted as saying.
The negotiations are supposed to conclude by Feb. 10, the
daily said.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Mark Potter)