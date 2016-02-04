(Adds Airbus Helicopters comment)
WARSAW Feb 4 French Airbus Group's
helicopter unit said on Thursday talks with Poland's economy
ministry were continuing on the delivery of 50 helicopters for
the Polish army, denying a media report that the deal had been
scrapped.
Rzeczpospolita daily reported that Poland has decided to
scrap the $3 billion helicopter deal and has agreed with the
French defence ministry that it will only buy "several"
helicopters from Airbus, citing an unnamed source in the Polish
defence ministry.
At the same time, Poland has begun negotiations with U.S.
rival Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky, manufacturer of the
locally-produced Black Hawk helicopters that could be purchased
by the Polish army as soon as this year, the daily said.
Scrapping the deal, months before a NATO summit in Warsaw
where Poland is expected to seek more allied presence on its
territory, could strain Warsaw's ties with France and delay a
military programme speeded up because of the Ukraine crisis.
"The comments which have come up in media recently induce
speculation and gossip, leading to erroneous conclusions
regarding the Polish helicopter tenders," Airbus Helicopters
said in a statement commenting on Rzeczpospolita's report.
"The only true information is that talks with the Economy
Ministry continue and that we are ready to support our Polish
partners."
A source at the French defence ministry, who asked to remain
anonymous because he was not authorised to speak about the
matter, also denied the report, saying that calling into
question the tender process was not an option as it would send a
negative signal.
Poland's previous centrist government, beaten by the
eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party in elections last
October, agreed a provisional deal with Airbus for 50 EC-725
Caracal multi-purpose helicopters.
That meant turning down offers from Sikorsky and
AgustaWestland in Italy.
The contract, negotiated by the economy ministry, has yet to
be signed and PiS has repeatedly said it would rather see the
deal awarded to a producer manufacturing locally. Both Sikorsky
and AgustaWestland have facilities in Poland.
As well as boosting Poland's defence industry, buying
Sikorsky helicopters could further strengthen Warsaw's ties with
Washington, already its closest ally, and could help secure U.S.
backing for Poland's demands of more NATO presence on the
alliance's eastern flank.
Airbus has proposed a so-called "offset programme" that
would source work on its helicopters in Poland, but Foreign
Minister Witold Waszczykowski has described that as "leftovers"
and said those aircraft would mostly be built in France.
Earlier this year, a Polish deputy defence minister said
that the deal with Airbus was "very likely" to be scrapped.
