WARSAW Oct 20 Poland's anti-corruption
authorities will examine a cancelled helicopter deal with
France's Airbus, Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz
said on Thursday.
Macierewicz also accused Airbus of misleading public opinion
in Poland about the number of jobs which would have been created
to service the contract, under which Poland was to buy 50
multi-purpose helicopters from the French aircraft maker.
Citing inadequate benefits for the domestic economy, Poland
scrapped the deal earlier this month, angering the French and
prompting President Francois Hollande to cancel a planner visit
to Warsaw.
In an open letter sent to Poland, Airbus had said it had an
"ambition" to create 6,000 jobs in Poland, out of which the
helicopter deal would have created 3,800, including 1,250 direct
jobs mainly in the Polish cities of Lodz, Radom and Deblin.
"There is no guarantee for 6,000 jobs for Poland in return
for handing over 13.5 billion zlotys ($3.4 billion) to an
international corporation ... in any of the documents, and I
have looked into them very carefully," Macierewicz told
parliament.
"The Anti-Corruption Bureau will now be looking into these
documents," he added, speaking during a debate on the deal.
He did not say what particular aspect of the deal would come
under the scrutiny of the anti-corruption team, but he accused
some opposition lawmakers of acting against the state in
favouring an international corporation.
The preliminary deal to buy the helicopters was agreed by
the previous government led by the centrist Civic Platform party
shortly before it lost last year's election.
The previous government's defence minister, Tomasz
Siemoniak, who oversaw negotiations in the provisional deal, has
told Polish media the deal was cancelled due to political
reasons which resulted in a "lost year" for the Polish army.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders has accused Poland
of misleading the company during negotiations and threatened
further action, without giving details.
The row adds to mounting displeasure with Poland in the
European Union over issues such as migration and the rule of
law. It also threatens to delay a vast army modernisation plan
at a time of increased Russian assertiveness in eastern Europe.
"The turmoil around multi-role helicopters means chaos and
helplessness and harm for the Polish army," Civic Platform MP
Kazimierz Plocke said during Thursday's debate.
($1 = 3.9589 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by
Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alison Williams)