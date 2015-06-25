WARSAW A passenger jet made an emergency landing at Modlin airport near Warsaw on Thursday because of a suspicion that there was an explosive substance on board, local police said.

The plane, a Ryanair jet which was flying from Oslo to Warsaw, landed safely and the 168 passengers on board have disembarked, according to Magdalena Bojarska, a spokeswoman for the airport.

She said the captain had radioed the airport requesting clearance to make an emergency landing. The airport temporarily suspended all take-offs and landings.

"There was and is a suspicion of an explosive. The plane landed safely and no-one was injured. The plane is being checked by bomb disposal experts," said Szymon Kozniewski, a spokesman for the local police.

