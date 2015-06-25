(Updates with no explosives found on board, suspect detained)
WARSAW, June 25 Polish police acting on a
tip-off from a hoax caller searched a Ryanair jet for an
explosive device on Thursday but found nothing, police and the
airline said.
A spokesman for Warsaw police said a 48-year-old man had
been detained after the hoax call was traced to his home. "This
was an irresponsible prank," the spokesman, Mariusz Mrozek, told
Polish broadcaster TVN24.
Ryanair said the jet was on the tarmac at Warsaw's Modlin
airport, waiting to board for a flight to Oslo, when the call
came in. The airport was temporarily closed to incoming and
outbound flights as a precaution.
Police bomb disposal officers were called in to conduct
checks on the aircraft, and found no explosives on board, said
Edyta Adamus, a spokeswoman for Warsaw police.
"Ryanair sincerely apologises to the customers of the
outbound Oslo flight for any inconvenience caused by this hoax
call," the airline said in a statement.
Earlier, an airport spokeswoman said that a Ryanair flight
from Oslo to Modlin had to make an emergency landing because of
suspicions of explosives on board
But a Ryanair spokesman said this was not the case and that
the plane was on the ground preparing to fly to Oslo when the
hoax call came in. "There was no emergency landing," said the
spokesman.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz in
WARSAW and Conor Humphries in DUBLIN; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Toby Chopra)