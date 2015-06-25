(Corrects day in first paragraph)

WARSAW, June 25 A passenger jet made an emergency landing at Modlin airport near Warsaw on Thursday because of a suspicion that there was an explosive substance on board, a spokesman for the local police said.

The plane, a Ryanair jet which was flying from Oslo to Warsaw, landed safely and the passengers have disembarked, according to Magdalena Bojarska, a spokeswoman for the airport.

She said the captain had radioed the airport requesting clearance to make an emergency landing. The police spokesman said the plane was being checked by bomb disposal experts. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Christian Lowe)