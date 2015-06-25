(Corrects day in first paragraph)
WARSAW, June 25 A passenger jet made an
emergency landing at Modlin airport near Warsaw on Thursday
because of a suspicion that there was an explosive substance on
board, a spokesman for the local police said.
The plane, a Ryanair jet which was flying from Oslo
to Warsaw, landed safely and the passengers have disembarked,
according to Magdalena Bojarska, a spokeswoman for the airport.
She said the captain had radioed the airport requesting
clearance to make an emergency landing. The police spokesman
said the plane was being checked by bomb disposal experts.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz;
Writing by Christian Lowe)