By Christian Lowe and Wiktor Szary
LODZ, Poland Dec 14 The European Union has
given Poland more than 100 million euros ($125 million) to build
at least three "ghost" airports in places where there are not
enough passengers to keep them in business.
The result is gleaming new airport terminals which, even at
the peak of the holiday season, echo to the sound of empty
concourses and spend millions trying to attract airlines.
Poland is not the only country in Europe to have built
airports that struggle to attract flights. Around 80 airports in
Europe attract fewer than 1 million passengers a year, and about
three-quarters of those are in the red, according to industry
body Airports Council International. Some cost much more to
build than the Polish projects. One airport in eastern Spain,
open for three years, has so far received not a single flight.
But Poland is striking because the country received so much
money for its projects from EU funds.
Poland received 615.7 million euros in EU support for
airports between 2007 and 2013, according to figures supplied to
Reuters by the European Commission. That was almost twice as
much as the next biggest recipient, Spain, and more than a third
of all member states' money for airports. The government
declined to provide all the information on which it based its
decisions to invest in the airports, but Reuters has reviewed
data on three sites where traffic fell dramatically short of
forecasts.
Poland is often touted by Brussels as one of the most
efficient users of EU aid, and there is no suggestion the
country used EU airport money corruptly. European help has been
vital in improving Poland's aviation infrastructure, only a
small share of the country's airport spending has been on white
elephants, and passenger shortfalls may have been exacerbated by
the 2008 global financial crisis. Spokespeople at some airports
said the projects could be considered a success because they
were creating jobs, bringing in tourists, and driving investment
in the regional economy.
But it is clear mistakes were made in Poland, planning
officials and aviation executives say. The whole experience
raises questions about how the government will handle the next
big injection of EU money, which it expects to be 82 billion
euros over the next seven years.
The problem is most striking at the recently rebuilt Lodz
passenger terminal, where passenger numbers in 2013 fell almost
one million short of forecasts, according to European Commission
documents examined by Reuters.
On a relatively busy day this summer, just four flights
arrived and four departed. In between, the place was almost
deserted. In the early afternoon a single passenger, a woman in
a blue-and-white striped T-shirt, sat in a 72-seat waiting area.
Outside on the tarmac, five sets of movable steps stood waiting
for a jet to land.
Where there aren't enough passengers to make an airport
viable, local governments keep them on life support through
subsidies, according to a report by CEE Bankwatch Network, a
non-governmental watchdog. The beneficiaries have often been the
airlines that use them.
Jacek Krawczyk, the former chairman of the board of Polish
national airline LOT who sometimes advises the European
Commission on aviation policy, said Poland was no worse than
other EU countries at building airports, but the sheer volume of
EU money it was trying to absorb in a short space of time
explained some problems. The European Union has now tightened up
the rules on state aid that airports can receive.
Krawczyk, who was not directly involved in planning any of
the airport investments, said that in those Polish cases where
things did go wrong, "there was no corruption, just wrong
priorities."
FAULTY FORECASTS
Between 2007 and 2013, the European Union promised funding
to help build and upgrade 12 Polish airports. Some of the
projections underlying the plans were highly ambitious.
The government declined to detail its predictions for
passenger numbers. But figures for three of the airports - Lodz,
Rzeszow and Lublin - are contained in letters on a related topic
sent by the European Commission to the Polish foreign minister.
The letters show Polish authorities projected combined passenger
numbers for the airports to be more than 3 million passengers a
year. In 2013, the actual number was just over 1.1 million.
Together, the investments in the three airports totalled
about 245 million euros. Around 105 million of that came from
the European Union. The rest came from central government in
Warsaw, local governments and the airports themselves.
The airport with the biggest projected traffic was in Lodz.
In its heyday, the city was a thriving textile manufacturing
centre. Now, many of the elegant 19th-century merchant's houses
lining the main drag, Piotrkowska Street, are crumbling.
Jerzy Kropiwnicki, mayor of Lodz between 2002 and 2010,
wanted to attract foreign investment and tourists. The city had
a small airport that handled domestic flights; but Kropiwnicki
felt a big international terminal would revive the local
economy.
"I used to endlessly answer questions like: 'How do we get
to you?' and 'How do we fly there?'" Kropiwnicki told Reuters.
Poland, which had joined the European Union in 2004, was
gearing up for a massive injection of EU cash to be spent on
development projects between 2007 and 2014. To get the funds,
the country had to prepare a strategic plan for civil aviation.
At the Transport Ministry, this task fell mainly to Andrzej
Korzeniowski.
He was given three months to draft the plan and meet the EU
funding deadline. "I slept on a camping mattress under my desk,"
Korzeniowski, now retired, told Reuters. "I had no time to eat."
Looking back on the 160-page document he drafted,
Korzeniowski says it was, under the circumstances, a good
programme. But it had a big shortcoming: It let local
governments decide where new airports should be built, and how
big they would be. "That was the biggest mistake, for which
we're now paying the price," he said. "The local governments
decided, 'I'm a prince in my domain, the government doesn't tell
me what I'm supposed to do, we do what we want.'"
By 2005, passenger numbers in Lodz were shooting up.
Wojciech Laszkiewicz, an adviser to the mayor who went on to be
deputy chief executive of the airport, said the team decided to
rebuild the terminal entirely.
The airport commissioned a feasibility study from advisory
firm Ernst & Young (EY), published in November, 2009. EY
predicted a minimum of 1.042 million passengers in 2013 for
Lodz. That was less than the government forecast but many more
than the 353,633 who actually passed through the airport last
year. EY declined to comment.
Lodz's mayor, Kropiwnicki, left office in 2010, two years
before the new terminal opened. The aim of the airport was to
help stimulate the local economy, he said, and it is achieving
that. "From my point of view, the airport wasn't supposed to
make a profit."
"CANNIBALISATION"
The problem, say aviation industry officials and
consultants, is that passenger numbers for any individual
airport are impossible to predict with confidence. Even if
national forecasts hold true, local factors can pull passengers
away from one airport and attract them to another.
Lodz quickly became a victim of this "cannibalisation," as
the airline industry calls it, because Warsaw airport was also
upgraded, and a new highway built which brought the capital
within 50 minutes' drive of Lodz.
"To have an airport in Lodz from that point of view makes no
sense at all," said Krawczyk, the former airline chairman. He is
now president of the Employers' Group of the European Economic
and Social Committee, a Brussels-based consultative body that
advises on EU decision-making.
In a statement, a spokesman for the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Development said it could issue guidelines,
but could not directly influence local authorities: "A decision
on expanding or building an airport for a particular region is
the prerogative of the local authorities."
Under EU rules, though, the initial cash for airports comes
from national governments. They are reimbursed by the EU when it
approves a scheme.
Only investments worth over 50 million euros have to seek
the Commission's prior approval, and many of the Polish airport
investments were below that threshold. The Commission has since
said its approach to funding the airports will undergo a radical
change. In February, it introduced stricter criteria, and said
loss-making airports will be forced to wean themselves off state
aid. It did not name any countries.
PAYMENTS TO AIRLINES
For now, the Polish airports still need help, and that can
be expensive. Senior managers in the Polish aviation industry
said the cost of running a small regional airport would be at
least 3 million euros a year. At the moment in Europe, they are
often propped up through financial injections from local
authorities, which are often their biggest shareholders.
The state also has indirect methods of helping the airports,
in particular by giving money to the airlines - mainly low-cost
carriers like Ryanair.
"In practice, these payments serve as an incentive for
airlines," CEE Bankwatch Network, the non-governmental watchdog,
said in its report.
Lodz and Rzeszow airports did not respond to questions about
how much they pay airlines. A spokesman for Lublin airport said
only that it was successfully boosting communications to help
the local economy.
But public records for Podkarpackie, the mountainous,
forested region where Rzeszow airport sits, show that between
2011 and 2014 its government paid 5.7 million euros to Ryanair
in exchange for advertisements promoting the region, which
appeared on Ryanair's web site and in its in-flight magazines.
Podkarpackie spent another 3 million euros to advertise with
Polish carrier Eurolot over a three-year period.
In all, 70 percent of the region's 2013 promotional budget
went to airlines that fly into Rzeszow airport.
These payments are problematic, say several people involved
in Polish aviation, because the airports are at the mercy of the
airlines. With so many airports to choose from, airlines can
easily shift routes.
"The relationship between the local airports and low-cost
carriers is suicidal," said Krawczyk, the former airline
chairman. For low-cost carriers, he said, "nothing will ever be
enough. ... At some point they will say, 'If you don't give us
more, we'll go.' And they go."
A spokesman for the region where Rzeszow is located said the
deals were good value because they allowed it to target the kind
of travellers it wants. He said tourist numbers in 2013 were
double the level in 2010. A Eurolot spokeswoman said such
marketing deals were widely used in the aviation business in
Europe. She said the airline provided marketing exposure for the
region, for example by painting its jets in the region's
colours.
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters such
advertising was a good deal for local governments because the
Ryanair website reached a huge audience. He said Ryanair brought
economic benefits to places that are off the beaten track, in
part by flying in tourists. But "if the airport doesn't want me,
that's fine. I've 80 other airports in Europe who want the
growth. We don't force any airports" to pay.
"If Rzeszow has enough low fares, Rzeszow can grow to 1
million visitors, 5 million visitors, 10 million visitors," said
O'Leary. "They provide - well, I don't know what Rzeszow is
famous for, but it's famous for something."
(1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro)
