(This accompanies a Special Report on airport investments in
Poland: reut.rs/162YxAl)
WARSAW Dec 14 Poland's next big European-funded
airport project is at Szymany, a remote airfield which the CIA
used just over a decade ago to transport al Qaeda suspects to a
secret interrogation centre it ran in Poland.
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks, was probably among detainees who landed at the
airfield en route to the CIA facility, code named "Quartz," in a
nearby forest, according to a Council of Europe report.
A U.S. Senate report said last week the CIA operated a jail
near the airport, though it made no mention of the airport.
Polish officials have not acknowledged the existence of the CIA
jail. Former President Aleksander Kwasniewski said after the
Senate report he knew the CIA was holding detainees there, but
did not know they were being abused by interrogators.
Now, a 48.6 million euro ($60 million) project is underway
to create an international airport on the site of the airfield.
Just over half the cost will come from the EU.
The airport's operator, Warmia i Mazury Sp., says it expects
80,000 passengers in 2016, the first full year of operation, and
about 250,000 passengers a year by 2035.
It is in a sparsely populated corner of north-east Poland.
The nearest big population centre, Olsztyn, with 175,000 people,
is a one-hour drive away along narrow bumpy roads that are
clogged with traffic in summer.
"That part of Poland needs an airport, but not there," said
Jacek Krawczyk, a former chairman of Polish airline LOT who has
a senior role at the European Economic and Social Committee,
which advises the European Commission. "It's a complete
mistake."
The airport said it was in talks with low-cost carriers, and
had provisional agreements with two Polish regional airlines,
Eurolot and SprintAir. It said work was underway to make the
airport more accessible. It expects to start making a profit
from around 2020.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Christian Lowe; Editing by Sara
Ledwith)