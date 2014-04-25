WARSAW, April 25 The Carlo Tassara Group has sold a 4.7 percent stake in Poland's mid-tier bank Alior Bank at 79 zlotys per share, the bank confirmed on Friday.

On Wednesday, market sources told Reuters that Carlo Tassara found buyers for a stake valued at almost 261 million zlotys ($86 million).

Carlo Tassara, the holding company for French financier Romain Zaleski, controlled 32.77 percent of Alior before it sold the stake.

At 12.45 GMT, Alior shares traded at 80.50 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.0378 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)