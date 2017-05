WARSAW Feb 18 Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank said on Wednesday it plans to buy-back its bonds worth 148.4 million zlotys ($40.32 million) in March, before the debt's maturity date.

The bank issued bonds three years ago, and their maturity date is mid-February 2020.

Alior is Poland's No. 14 bank in terms of assets. ($1 = 3.6803 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)