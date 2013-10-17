WARSAW Oct 17 Poland's Alior Bank said on
Thursday it expected to incur a charge of about 105 million
zlotys ($34.40 million) on its third quarter net profit due to a
change in accounting methodology.
The bank said the charge, resulting from changes in the
method by which it accounted for revenue from its insurance
business, would lower its so-called Tier 1 capital ratio to
12.24 percent from 14.54 percent previously.
"The change (...) would not impact the business model of the
bank and its growth potential," the bank said in a statement,
adding the change fulfilled the expectations of Poland's
financial watchdog.
($1 = 3.0526 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)