WARSAW May 15 French financier Romain Zaleski
is expected to choose a buyer for his 25 percent stake in
Poland's Alior Bank by the end of this month, a source
familiar with the matter said.
The stake, held by Zaleski's Italian holding company Carlo
Tassara, would make the buyer the largest single shareholder in
Alior, which has a market value of around $1.9 billion.
Banking sources told Reuters earlier this month that Polish
insurer PZU, France's second-biggest lender Societe
Generale and Polish bank Getin Noble had
submitted offers to buy the stake.
"The process of choosing the investor should finish in the
last week of May. Now is the time when bidders are pushing on
the price," the source said.
The chief executives of Getin Noble and Alior declined to
comment on Friday, as did representatives at Societe Generale
and PZU.
Alior, in the process of swallowing smaller peer Meritum
Bank, reported a 33 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to
91 million zlotys ($26 million).
According to banking sources, PZU, which is eastern Europe's
biggest insurer, wants to use the Alior stake as the basis on
which to build its own banking arm.
It is also casting an eyes over other banks up for sale --
the local units of Austria's Raiffeisen and General
Electric, those sources said.
($1 = 3.5634 zlotys)
