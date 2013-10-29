WARSAW Oct 29 Poland's Alior Bank
said it plans to issue up to 6.36 million new shares to
selected investors after taking a charge of about 105 million
zlotys ($34.6 million) in its third-quarter results, due to a
change in its accounting methodology.
Existing shareholders would be excluded from pre-emptive
rights to the new shares, the bank said on Tuesday. It did not
say who it expected to buy the new stock and no-one at Alior
could immediately be reached for comment.
Alior shares had closed at 82.1 zlotys before the bank
announced plans for the share issue.
Announcing the charge earlier this month, the bank said it
had made changes to the method by which it accounted for revenue
from its insurance business and said this would lower its
so-called Tier 1 capital ratio to 12.24 percent from 14.54
percent.
Alior shareholders will vote on the proposal on Nov. 28.
($1 = 3.0388 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by David Holmes)