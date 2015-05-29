(Adds background, detail)
By Adrian Krajewski and Pawe Sobczak
WARSAW May 29 Central Europe's biggest
insurance company PZU has been chosen as preferred
buyer for a key stake in mid-tier Polish lender Alior Bank
, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
French financier Romain Zaleski was expected to choose a
buyer this month for his 25 percent stake in Alior, the biggest
single shareholding in the fast-growing bank, which has a market
capitalisation of $1.75 billion.
State-controlled Polish insurer PZU, which has been eyeing
Alior to build its own banking arm, was competing with France's
Societe Generale and Poland's Getin Noble Bank
for Zaleski's stake, sources said last
month.
Alior Chief Executive Wojciech Sobieraj and a PZU spokesman
declined to comment.
Poland's No. 13 bank in terms of assets is in the process of
swallowing smaller peer Meritum Bank and this month reported a
33 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 91 million zlotys
($24.3 million).
The bank is not among those that granted Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages that created problems for homeowners
and lenders alike when the currency jumped after the Swiss
National Bank removed its cap on the franc in January.
The sale of Zaleski's stake comes as several foreign owners
are looking to sell their Polish businesses. Among others,
Raiffeisen Bank International has decided to sell
Raiffeisen Polbank, while General Electric is seeking a
buyer for Bank BPH.
European Union banks own 57 percent of the Polish banking
sector and newly elected president Andrzej Duda has called on
Polish financial institutions to gradually buy back
foreign-owned lenders to restore domestic control of the sector.
($1 = 3.7498 zlotys)
