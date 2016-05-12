WARSAW May 12 Poland's fastest-growing lender Alior Bank is still planning to take part in market consolidation and is waiting for Raiffeisen Polbank's issue prospectus, which has been filed to the financial regulator, to be made public, Alior head said.

Wojciech Sobieraj told journalists during a teleconference that "theoretically" Raiffeisen Polbank Initial Public Offering (IPO) could fit into Alior consolidation plans, as the lender seeks to become Poland's No.5 bank by assets.

"First of all, we have to wait for the prospectus, to see what is inside. For now I can confirm that 100 percent of our focus is dedicated to the BPH transaction," Alior's chief executive officer said, referring to another ongoing takeover. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)