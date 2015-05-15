WARSAW May 15 Polish mid-sized lender Alior
Bank reported a 33-percent rise in its first-quarter
net profit, thanks to higher net interest and fee income, it
said on Friday.
The bank said its net profit rose to 91 million zlotys
($25.50 million) on the back of a 25-percent rise in net
interest income and 11-percent increase in income through fees
and commissions.
Alior, valued at 6.8 billion zlotys on the Warsaw bourse, is
an acquisition target of Poland's biggest insurer PZU,
French lender Societe Generale and Polish bank Getin
Noble, sources said earlier.
French financier Romain Zaleski is selling the 25 percent
stake in Alior that he owns via holding company Carlo Tassara.
That is the biggest single stake in Alior, and would effectively
give the buyer management control.
($1 = 3.5687 zlotys)
