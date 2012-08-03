* City gardeners say under siege from property developers
* Legal ruling could clear way for gardens to be built on
* Poland needs developers' investment to sustain economy
* Row mirrors tension between capitalism and old customs
By Christian Lowe and Anna Wirowska
WARSAW, Aug 3 Krystyna Pakulska walks down a
dirt track lined with silver birch trees and stops for a moment
to breathe in the air.
"Look at the beauty around you, the flowers and the trees,"
says the 59-year old, a retired employee of Polish state
television. "Why destroy this beautiful land?"
This is an allotment garden, one of dozens carved out of the
Polish capital by the country's previous rulers so that workers
could relax in their spare time by tending flowers and shrubs on
their personal plots.
Two decades after Poland threw off Communist rule, this
relic of a more sedate past is colliding with a modern reality:
the appetite of the market for space to build new apartment
blocks, offices and retail parks.
This rural idyll is right in the centre of Warsaw and that
makes it a prime real estate spot.
A calculation based on market data from real estate firm
Colliers International shows that if a garden in central Warsaw
were available for residential development, the smallest plot
could sell for 165,000 euros, and probably several times more
depending on the number of floors in the planned building.
For now that price exists in theory only. Developers cannot
touch the allotments, also known as community gardens, because
they have special protected status under Polish law.
But the country's constitutional court ruled in early July
that this status had to change, a decision the gardening
fraternity says will be exploited by property developers to pick
them off one by one, buy up their plots and build on them.
Silver-haired members of the Polish Association of Allotment
Holders protested outside the court, and gardeners vowed they
would not surrender their plots without a fight.
The row resonates with ordinary Poles too, most of whom can
remember summer afternoons from their childhood spent pottering
around in a relative's allotment while the grown-ups enjoyed a
beer or vodka. Newspapers ran front-page stories on the court
ruling and politicians debated it on television talk shows.
The fight over the garden plots has become a proxy for a
bigger conflict being played out in Poland, between the desire
for modernity and living standards on a par with the rest of
Europe on one hand, and on the other an attachment to older
values of family and community.
In the years since the Berlin Wall fell, Poland has embraced
the market so enthusiastically that it is now more capitalist
than some countries in western Europe.
It worked. Poland's economy has grown uninterrupted since
1992, and last year was still growing at 4.3 percent, even while
growth slumped in the rest of the European Union.
Yet the outpouring of feeling over the allotments has
revealed a side of Poland which - possibly influenced by the
financial crash on Wall Street and the tribulations of the euro
zone - has a more nuanced view about the value of wealth.
"There are people for whom money is not the most important
thing," said Emilia Borkowska, 60, deputy head of the Rakowiec
allotment collective just south of Warsaw's city centre.
MANICURED LAWNS
The community garden she helps run is divided into about 520
fenced-off plots, each slightly bigger than a tennis court.
Most are like the one owned by Krysztof Borkowski, a
49-year-old policeman. In one corner sits a tiny Alpine-style
chalet, where he can shelter from the rain.
The rest of the space is taken up with a manicured lawn, a
bush which he has clipped and trained so the foliage is formed
into a geometrically perfect spiral, wisteria, a peach tree, an
apricot tree, and a grape vine.
Asked what he makes with the grapes, the bare-chested
Borkowski, standing next to his elderly mother, laughed: "Only
red wine. I'm sorry, I don't have any today."
Founded in 1927 during a brief period of Polish
independence, the history of the Rakowiec garden traces the
jagged arc of Poland over the past 85 years.
When Nazi Germany invaded in 1939, resistance fighters used
the garden as a hiding place; its archives record 12 Mauser
rifles, 9 pistols and 200 grenades stored in one allotment.
Communists installed by Moscow took over after the war, and
the allotments were re-named "Workers' Gardens". Owners grew
vegetables to make up for the shortages of food in the shops.
Poland was convulsed again when Lech Walesa, a shipyard
worker from the port of Gdansk, led the Solidarity protests that
toppled Communist rule. Investors arrived, followed by
construction cranes. Warsaw became a bustling financial hub.
Yet inside the shrub-lined fences of the Rakowiec garden,
little changed. The families who had owned the plots for
generations kept them, for the most part, and the gentle rhythm
of planting and weeding and watering carried on as before.
PRIME REAL ESTATE
Lately though it has grown harder to resist the intrusion of
the outside world. Twenty years of economic growth have left
real estate developers with a dwindling supply of prime sites
where they can profitably build.
Poland needs the developers' investment. The European Union
money that has so far buoyed Poland's economy will flow less
freely in the next few years. Economic growth next year is
forecast to slow to 2.1 percent, half the figure for 2011.
There is still a lot of building to do to make up for the
stagnation during Communist rule. Warsaw has 2 square metres of
office space per capita, while the European average is 5 square
metres per head.
"We need to catch up," said Marta Sikora-Drozda, senior
consultant with real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle. "These
(gardens) are very attractive places for residential
development, green and situated in prestigious districts with
convenient communications from the centre."
She said that some developers had, a few years ago, looked
into acquiring community gardens and then walked away when they
came up against laws which protected the allotments.
The ruling on July 11 by the constitutional court may change
that. The court decided that the law on the gardens' status was
unconstitutional because it gave the Polish Association of
Allotment Holders monopoly control over the gardens.
Tomasz Terlecki, lawyer for the allotment holders'
association, says the law must now be re-drafted, giving
developers an opportunity to lobby for the changes they want.
"The regulations ... will be more liberal in the future,
which of course will be more beneficial for the developers,"
said Terlecki.
Back in Rakowiec, the allotment holders are preparing to
fight off approaches from developers.
If the garden is put up for sale, the allotment holders
might get some kind of pay-off but not enough to buy anything
comparable. The state owns the land under the plots, so it would
receive the bulk of any compensation from the developer.
Pakulska, the former Polish television employee, has had an
allotment in her family since 1971. She does not know what she
would do if it was taken away.
"They (businessmen) want to build supermarkets and malls
here. It is about money and nothing else. I understand it
because it's about the market," she said.
"But why here?"
($1 = 3.4693 Polish zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Christian
Lowe; Editing by Patrick Graham and Ralph Boulton)