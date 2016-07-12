WARSAW, July 12 Mexican fund Finaccess Capital
wants to double its stake in Poland's Amrest, which
operates fast food restaurants in eastern Europe, to 66 percent,
a brokerage arranging the transaction said on Tuesday.
FCapital Dutch B.V., which is owned by Finaccess, called a
public tender to buy 7,272,379 shares of Amrest, which runs
Burger King, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Starbucks outlets in Poland,
broker BZ WBK said. The shares represent 34 percent of Amrest's
capital.
FCapital will pay 215 zlotys ($53.93) per share, or slightly
below Amrest's closing price on Tuesday of 227.3 zlotys.
The Mexican fund currently owns a 32 percent stake in Amrest
and if the tender is successful will increase its stake to 66
percent.
Amrest's market capitalisation has risen 20 percent this
year to $1.2 billion.
($1 = 3.9867 zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Susan Fenton)