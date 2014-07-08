WARSAW, July 8 The disease anthrax has been
identified in a dead horse in the east of Poland near the border
with Ukraine, a local veterinary official told Reuters on
Tuesday.
"Anthrax has been identified in one horse, which died. In
the herd there are another six mares. They have been
quarantined. They are not showing symptoms, they have a normal
temperature," said Janina Wojtas, county veterinary officer in
Tomaszow Lubelski, eastern Poland.
She said the regional authorities were deciding on the scale
of restrictions on animal movement.
Anthrax commonly infects grazing animals and can pass to
humans either by direct contact with diseased animals or by
eating meat from them, which means that an outbreak can affect a
country's meat exports. Most forms of the bacterial disease are
lethal, although some forms can be treated with antibiotics.
Veterinary authorities in Hungary said this week they had
found two cases of anthrax in cattle, and one person received
medical treatment for symptoms.
Anthrax bacteria can spread when wells become contaminated
either after floods or prolonged drought.
The last recorded anthrax case in Poland dates to 2001,
according to Paris-based international animal health
organisation OIE.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw and Gus Trompiz in
Paris; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jane Baird)