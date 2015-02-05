WARSAW Feb 5 Steel producer ArcelorMittal's
Polish unit said on Thursday it had received coking
coal from overseas, helping it to maintain output for another
few days, as its main supplier JSW has stopped
deliveries due to a miners' strike.
Last week ArcelorMittal said it was not receiving coal
supplies from JSW, risking a production outage.
ArcelorMittal is JSW's biggest client.
"We are still having problems with supplies from JSW, but we
had a ship with oversees coal coming at the weekend," Sylwia
Winiarek, ArcelorMittal Polska spokeswoman said.
"This means that we have secured supplies for another few
days and the threat of curbing production has diminished".
ArcelorMittal's coking plant in Zdzieszowice, southern
Poland, is the largest of its kind in Europe. The company's
steel plants account for 70 percent of Poland's steel production
capacity.
"Currently, coal prices on global markets are not high and
they do not differ much from the ones at JSW, so we are not
afraid of a significant increase in costs," Winiarek said.
She added though that changes in supply sources force the
company to change its coal blend, which in turn may have a
negative impact on coke quality and the operation on its coke
batteries.
Coal output at JSW, which is the European Union's largest
coking coal miner, stopped last week when miners' went on strike
over cost cutting.
JSW said the production outage translates into a daily loss
of almost 30 million zlotys ($8 million).
"The production has stopped. Today there is another round of
talks between the management board and the trade unions," JSW
spokeswoman Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer said.
