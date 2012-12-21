* Asian investors behind rally on Polish debt
* Foreign holdings of Poland's debt hit all-time highs
* Buyers see Poland as safe alternative to euro bonds
By Dagmara Leszkowicz
WARSAW, Dec 21 Where does a major bond investor
take their cash if they want to steer clear of the euro zone's
troubles but don't have the stomach for emerging markets? The
answer, for a growing number of Japanese funds, is Poland.
Heavy demand from Japanese investors has helped drive
foreign holdings of Polish sovereign bonds to an all-time high
of nearly 190 billion zlotys ($62 billion) by the end of
October, pushing down the yields - which are inversely
proportional to the level of demand - to record lows.
"Poland looks very attractive. The yield on the country's
10-year bonds is now below 4 percent, but you can't find such a
yield anywhere around the world," said Genzo Kimura, bond fund
manager at Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.
"Many are around 2 percent. That's the reason why investors
want to direct their money to Poland," said Kimura.
The reason for the upsurge in interest is that Asian
investors have identified Poland's bond market as a kind of
halfway house; a fairly solid European economy, but without the
low growth and risk of a crash that come with the euro zone.
In terms of volumes, Poland is still a side show compared
with the big global bond markets where Japanese funds invest
their money. But it is on the rise.
"Japanese investors have wanted to diversify away from the
euro zone whilst still maintaining European exposure," said a
London-based source who has been close to negotiations with
Japanese investors.
"In this regard, when factoring in the importance of
liquidity and ratings to the Japanese, Poland is the obvious
choice," said the source, who did not want to be identified.
Poland's finance ministry does not disclose who holds its
sovereign bonds, making it difficult to establish who is driving
the demand, but traders and government officials say the buyers
include major financial institutions in Japan.
In October, Japan's biggest mutual fund manager, Kokusai
Asset Management, said it added Poland to the portfolio of its
Global Sovereign Open Fund.
That seems to have started a trend.
"More fund managers considered allocating funds into Poland
after seeing Global Sovereign Open Fund stepping in," said a
portfolio manager at a Japanese company who declined to be
identified.
Where Japanese funds invest is followed closely because they
are such big and stable players. Japan has a huge pool of
domestic savings to invest, negative yields at home, and needs
strong returns to keep paying out pensions for an ageing
population.
JAPANESE SOUVENIRS
In a measure of the growing links between Japan and Poland's
bond market, the Deputy Finance Minister, Wojciech Kowalczyk,
led a delegation of officials on a week-long visit to Japan in
October to drum up more demand.
A conference room at the Polish foreign ministry also
underlines the importance of the trade; one wall is decorated
with Japanese paintings, miniature Samurai swords and porcelain
dolls.
"Big Asian entities have our bonds in their portfolios
already ... Now this group is expanding, and those who already
have our bonds are increasing their investment limits," Piotr
Marczak, the head of the ministry's debt department, told
Reuters.
"It seems that, for Asian investors, Poland is no more an
emerging market, but neither is it a developed one. It is
somewhere in between," he said.
In many ways, the Polish bond market mirrors the niche
occupied by the country's economy as a whole.
While the euro zone lurched from crisis to crisis over the
past four years, Poland avoided recession, the only European
Union country to manage that feat. It grew 4.3 percent in 2011,
though that has slowed significantly this year.
At the same time, Poland's stable political scene, prudent
fiscal management and close economic and diplomatic ties to its
neighbour Germany have, for foreign investors, set it apart from
some of the more volatile emerging markets.
Polish bonds are also attractive relative to its Eastern
European peers. It pays 3.30 percent on five-year bonds, while
the Czech Republic pays 0.7 percent.
Hungary's 5-year yield is nearly twice as high as Poland's,
but comes with less political stability and a weaker economy.
It also has advantages over emerging markets further afield,
such as Mexico or Turkey, which are also seeing an upturn in
investor interest. Chief among these is stability; while
insulated from the worst of the euro zone's risk, it is close
enough to the EU mainstream to look solid and robust.
"The Polish economy, and recently political situation, is
amazingly stable," Yoshizane Ishii, First Secretary at the
Japanese Embassy in Warsaw, told Reuters.
"This stability is usually not so expected with typical
'emerging markets'."