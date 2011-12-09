WARSAW Dec 9 Eastern Europe's largest software maker Asseco Poland is buying local rival Zeto for 42 million zlotys ($12.4 million), as it relaunches its takeover drive in Poland, the company said on Friday.

The software maker, which ranks itself among Europe's top 10, has said it is looking for takeovers among local software integrators.

Asseco's acquisitions have extended the company's operations beyond its banking industry origins and helped it weather recent financial storms.

Asseco's foreign takeover drive has cooled since it secured control of Israeli rival Formula Systems last year for $145 million. ($1 = 3.3855 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)