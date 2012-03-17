WARSAW, March 17 Eastern Europe's top
software maker Asseco Poland reported a 4 percent drop
in 2011 net profit, weighed down by lower margins at
subsidiaries and long-term contracts drawing to a close. But it
was a smaller fall than analysts had expected.
The group, which is considering a Nasdaq listing, said late
on Friday that its net was 397 million zlotys ($126.8 million),
compared to a 9 percent drop to 378 million forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Its fourth-quarter net profit was 106.5 million zlotys
compared to 87 million expected by analysts.
Asseco is in the midst of a 250 million zloty ($79.2
million) hostile bid for local rival Sygnity.
($1 = 3.1566 Polish zlotys)
