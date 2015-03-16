BRIEF-TalkPool sees improved forecast in Germany through organic growth
* IMPROVED FORECAST FOR TALKPOOL IN GERMANY THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH
WARSAW, March 16 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software producer, plans its dividend from last year's profit at 240.7 million zlotys ($61.06 million) or 2.9 zlotys per share, the company said on Monday.
A year ago the company paid out a dividend of 2.6 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.9423 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Marcin Goclowski)
BERLIN, May 5 Europe's aviation safety authorities have proposed rules for operating small drones that include requirements for geo-fencing technology to prevent them from straying into banned areas and a "dos and don'ts" leaflet to be inserted in retail packaging.