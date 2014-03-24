WARSAW, March 24 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software maker, plans its dividend from last-year's profit at almost 216 million zlotys ($71 million), or 2.6 zlotys per share, the group said on Monday.

A year ago the company paid out a dividend of 2.41 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.0475 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)