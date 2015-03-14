WARSAW, March 14 Asseco Poland,
Eastern Europe's largest software producer, nearly doubled its
fourth quarter net profit year-on-year thanks to improved
margins and Israeli arm Formula Systems' contribution
, it said late on Friday.
The group reported a bottom line of 90 million zlotys ($23
million), compared to 102 million seen in a Reuters poll.
The company, which is valued at $1.2 billion and operates in
Poland, the Balkans, Germany, Slovakia and Israel, grew sales by
an annual 8 percent to 1.8 billion zlotys, in line with
analysts' expectations.
($1 = 3.9113 zlotys)
