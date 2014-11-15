(Refiles with no changes to text, fixes link)

WARSAW Nov 15 Eastern Europe's No.1 software maker Asseco Poland surprised with a 5 percent year-on-year net profit growth in the third quarter, thanks to revenue growth at its Israeli business, it said late on Friday.

The company posted a net profit of 85.3 million zlotys ($25.3 million), against an average forecast of 79 million from analysts polled by Reuters. (1 US dollar = 3.3756 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)