WARSAW Nov 20 Poland has arrested a person it
said was planning what it described as a terrorist attack
targeting the country's parliament, president and government,
prosecutors in the southern city of Cracow said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Prosecutors said they had initiated legal proceedings
against the person on Nov. 5 and that Poland's Internal Security
Agency (ABW) would handle the case.
"The case looks very serious," Pawel Gras, a government
spokesman, told TOK FM radio. "We know that the possible targets
were to be the president, the parliament and the government."
Poland has not been a target of such attacks in recent
years.
ABW will hold a press conference, where it will present
details of the case, at 0900 GMT.