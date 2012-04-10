* Production down 26 pct y/y in March
* Polish March manufacturing data may disappoint
WARSAW, April 10 Poland's car production slowed
sharply in March in anticipation of weaker demand from markets
in the euro zone, industry monitor Samar said on Tuesday.
The number of passenger cars and trucks produced fell 26
percent in March in annual terms, or 7 percent from the previous
month, according to the data. Economists said that pointed to a
slowdown in overall industrial production last month.
"This data indicates very large risks for the industrial
output, which may slow down to (a growth rate of) below 4
percent in March," said Ernest Pytlarczyk, chief economist at
BRE Bank.
Auto production accounts for around 7 percent of Poland's
industrial output.
Analysts polled by Reuters at the end of March expected the
industrial output to inch up to an annual 4.7 percent in March
from 4.6 percent in February.
The number of cars and trucks produced in the first quarter
fell 17.5 percent after a 7-percent decline in 2011.
Poland exports more than 90 percent of the cars produced
domestically; production reached some 825,000 cars and trucks
last year.
The largest producer is Fiat Auto Poland, a subsidiary of
the Italian Fiat with a market share of 57 percent,
followed Volkswagen and General Motors' Opel.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Patrick Graham)