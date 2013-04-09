* Slump eased slightly in March
* Output takes hit from dwindling euro zone demand
WARSAW, April 9 Polish car production slumped an
annual 24 percent in the first quarter following top
manufacturer Fiat's announced layoffs at its Polish
factory, industry monitor Samar said
on Tuesday.
On a monthly basis, March saw the number of passenger cars
and trucks produced in Poland fall 20 percent year-on-year, a
slight improvement from February's 29 percent drop. Last year
production fell 23 percent .
Nearly 99 percent of the cars assembled in Poland by
producers, which also include General Motor's and
Volkswagen, are sold abroad.
Production has taken a hit from dwindling demand in the euro
zone, the country's main trade partner.
Car sales across Europe fell in the second month of the year
to their lowest February level in at least 23 years, the
Association of European Car Manufacturers (ACEA) said.
The drop in Polish car manufacturing adds a general economic
slowdown.
Economic growth in Poland, the only European Union member
to avoid a contraction in its economy since 2008, is seen by the
central bank slowing to its lowest pace in 12 years in 2013.
Manufacturing output is expected to drop 2.1 percent in
annual terms in March, a Reuters poll shows.
According to economists' estimates, car production accounts
for around 7 percent of Poland's industrial production.