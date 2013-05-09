* Production up 1 pct in April y/y after 20 pct fall in
March
* Rise follows rebound in German car factories
* Could signal start of recovery in European car mkt
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, May 9 Polish car production rose in
April for the first time in 18 months, tracking a rebound in
Germany and a further sign that Europe's car market may be
picking up, industry monitor SAMAR said on Thursday.
Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen
make cars in Poland, accounting for about 7 percent
of Polish industrial output, but the industry has been hit by
weak demand in the euro zone.
That has added to a sharp slowdown in the Polish economy
since last year and increased unemployment as Fiat, the largest
carmaker in the country, was forced to lay off around a third of
its workers in Poland.
In April, the number of passenger cars and trucks produced
in Poland rose 1 percent year-on-year to 54,303 after a 20
percent drop in March and a 29 percent decline in February.
SAMAR said the rise could signal the start of a gradual
recovery for the car industry in Europe including Poland,
considering that German car production rebounded 17 percent in
April.
"It seems that very slowly the situation is also improving
at Polish factories," SAMAR said in a statement.
After a five-year contraction in the European car market,
automakers are watching for signs of recovery which they expect
later this year. Car sales are still falling in France and Italy
but sales in Britain rose 15 percent in April, their best
performance since 2008.
In Poland, nearly 99 percent of cars assembled are for
export, mostly within Europe.
Polish manufacturing output is expected to rise 2.8 percent
in annual terms in April, according to a Reuters poll.
Poland is the only economy in the European Union to have
avoided recession since 2008 but the central bank expects
economic growth this year of 1.3 percent, the slowest in 12
years.