WARSAW, March 7 Poland's car production rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in February, industry monitor Samar said on Monday, with the monthly output at its highest since July 2015.

The industry produced 63,010 cars last month, Samar said. Compared to January, the production rose by 13.7 percent.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary)