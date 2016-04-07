WARSAW, April 7 Poland's car production fell 3.6 percent year-on-year in March, but the industry's first-quarter output was still the highest since 2012 despite the setback, industry monitor Samar said on Thursday.

The industry produced 65,078 cars last month, Samar said. Compared to February, the production rose by 3.3 percent.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary)