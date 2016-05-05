BRIEF-Teamax plans data centre, smart city projects with partners
* Says it signs strategic agreement with partners on data centre, smart city projects with initial investment of about 6.5 billion yuan ($943.81 million)
WARSAW May 5 New car registrations in Poland rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in April, an industry monitor said on Thursday, marking a 13th consecutive month of sales growth, research institute Samar said.
Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 39,828. Compared to March they fell by 10,64 percent.
The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016