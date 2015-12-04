WARSAW Dec 4 Polish new car registrations rose 25 percent year-on-year in November, their fastest increase in 20 months, an industry monitor said on Friday.

Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 35,327 last month, research institute Samar said.

In monthly terms, registrations rose 3.9 percent. In October, new car registrations rose by 2.8 percent year-on-year.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Holmes)