WARSAW Feb 9 Poland's car production rose 2.61 percent in January 2016 year on year and was up 21.42 percent from December, industry monitor Samar said on Tuesday.

The industry produced 55,411 cars last month, its highest monthly output since July 2015, Samar said.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)